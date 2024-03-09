‘Investing in children’s education will ensure brighter future’

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Shallom-Otiakrom (E/R), March 9, GNA – Apostle Dr Kadmiel E.H. Agbelenyoh, Leader and Founder, Seventh Day Theocracy World Congregation, has called on parents to invest in the education of their wards to give them a bright future.

He said making a conscious effort in that regard would contribute to the development of the country.

Speaking at the Church’s observation of 67th Independence Day celebration at the Shallom-Otiakrom Theocracy School Complex, on the theme: “Building an All-inclusive and Peaceful Ghana” the cleric emphasised the role of educating children in nation building and national development.

“If more children are enrolled and given quality education, Ghana will be a much better place to live in,” he said.

“My outfit has constructed a school complex from Kindergarten to Senior High School, as well as a hospital, which served about 52 surrounding communities.”

He entreated students and the youth to concentrate on their books and refrain from all forms of social vices like alcoholism and smoking, which could serve be a hindrance to their future aspirations and the development of the country.

Apostle Agbelenyoh urged them to be cautious of some politicians who would want to use them for unpatriotic acts in the December polls to jeopardise the peace of the nation.

He appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sign the Anti LGBTQI+ bill to prevent acts of sodomy in the country, saying, “these are acts of taboo, and our culture frowns on them.”

Madam Paulina Deku, the Assembly Member for Shallom-Otiakrom and Nana Otia II, Chief of Otiakrom, congratulated Apostle Agbelenyoh and urged other Ghanaians to emulate him.

