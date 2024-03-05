Western North Regional coordinating council appeals for passport application centre

By Alex Baah Boadi

New Adiembra (WN/R), March 5, GNA-Mr Ebenezer Amoah, the Chief Director, Western North Regional Coordinating Council has appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional integration to consider setting up a passport application centre in the region to enable residents easily acquire traveling passport.

According to the Chief Director, residents usually have to travel all the way to Kumasi or Takoradi for biometrics data which according to him, was cumbersome considering the distance.

“We already have immigration service office in the region that can help with the process.” he pointed out.

Mr Amoah, made the appeal when officials from the Ministry paid a courtesy call on the Regional Coordinating Council prior to a sensitization workshop for students and other identified groups on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocols in achieving vision 2050.

Mrs Perpetua Dufu, the Coordinating Director, Multilateral and International Organisations, Foreign Affairs Ministry, in a response assured of making a case for the establishment of passport application center in the region.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency revealed that residents from the nine Districts in the region have to travel to either Kumasi, Takoradi or Sunyani to access passport application center services.

