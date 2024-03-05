Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan presents musical instruments to Gwiraman Senior High School

By P. K. Yankey

Bamiango (W/R), March 05, GNA-The Paramount Chief of the Gwira Traditional Area, Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II has presented a set of musical instruments to the Gwiraman Senior High School at Bamiango in the Nzema-East Municipality.

The donation is to, among other things, equip the students to train very well towards the 67th Independence Anniversary march pass on March 06 every year.

Making the presentation, Awulae Tu-Agyan II who is also the Ag. President at the Western Regional House of Chiefs said it has always been his desire to provide the school with the set of band instruments to tap the innate talents, capabilities, and skills of students in the world of work after school.

Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II said the instruments would assist them to train very well and be enlisted in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the Military Academy, the Ghana Police Service (GPS), Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and other security agencies in the country.

Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II congratulated the school for placing first in last year’s Independence Anniversary March pass though the students trained with wooden band items made up of bamboo sticks.

He said the traditional council would assist the school with the necessary equipment, tools, and logistics to enable the students to compete with big sister schools in the cities.

The Paramount Chief Lauded the school for performing creditably in last year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II expressed deep concern about parents who refused to enroll their children in the school but rather sent them away to schools outside the area.

He appealed to parents to halt the practise and allow their children to continue secondary education in the town.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Gwiraman Senior High School, an Assistant Headmaster, Administration, Mr Francis Ainoo congratulated the Paramount Chief for his immense contributions and efforts towards the development of the school.

He said Awulae Tu-Agyan had been a force behind the school working hand in hand with school management to knock on the corridors of power to get a bus for the school.

He said the school had been chalking successes on the 6th of March past over the years even without such instruments.

Mr Ainoo said Gwiraman Senior High School had been performing well in the WASSCE in the last five years.

