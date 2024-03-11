UENR graduate medical school sets to commence this year – Committee  

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, March 11, GNA – All is set for the commencement of a graduate medical school at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) this year, a committee set up to work on the establishment of the school has said.

The Sunyani Teaching Hospital/UENR Committee has completed and forwarded the curriculum development to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Dr Alexander Kofi Egote, a member of the committee stated.

Dr. Egote, who is the outgoing Chairman of the Brong-Ahafo Division of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) made this known when addressing the Division’s Fourth Quarterly General Meeting in Sunyani over the weekend.

According to him, the establishment of the medical school followed the successful upgrade of the Sunyani Regional Hospital into a Teaching Hospital status.

In February 2023, the Cabinet approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and the hospital was converted into a Teaching Hospital status in November, thereby paving the way for the establishment of the medical school.

Currently, Dr. (Med) Egote explained the curriculum for the medical school was going through the accreditation process at the GTEC, saying “We hope to commence graduate medical school this year.”

Touching on the activities of the Division under his leadership, Dr. (Med) Egote highlighted some achievements, the Association had been able to buy four plots of land for the construction of a GMA House at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

“About 3,000 pieces of blocks are packed on the GMA plots to commence the construction of the GMA House. We have also bought two electricity poles to extend light to the site,” he stated.

Additionally, the outgoing Chairman said his administration acquired and sold to members 90 plots of land at Fiapre and Benu-Nkwanta in the Sunyani Municipality to safeguard them against future accommodation dilemmas.

Dr. Egote stressed “GMA is still engaging the government for members to retire on their salary and get a car waiver on importation of cars” as well as rural incentives and other packages for doctors in the country.

GNA

