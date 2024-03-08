Truth is set to release a new song titled “Burn Dem”

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, March 8, GNA – M Daniel Prince Martey, a young Ghanaian Afrobeat hip-hop artist known in show business as Boi Truth, is set to release a new soong titled “Burn Dem.”

The song, produced by Bhankie with mixing done by BM Kay, will be released on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Boi Truth, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said that his new track was inspired by his realisation that having a positive mindset and working harder would get him to achieve his dreams.

The Afrobeat and hip-hop artist further stated that he wrote the single track in 2019 within six hours, adding that he recorded it last year as he saw it as the opportune time to release the song to thrill his fan base.

“Lyrically, the song talks about the significance of positive energy, which would motivate one to hustle hard for a bright future,” he added.

Truth told GNA that his maiden song released last year had less than 50,000 streams; therefore, he hopes for the best this year, saying he has therefore put in more work behind the scenes through promo campaigns and other strategies to get more streams and a larger fan base.

He assured his fans that he would release more singles per his new year’s resolution.

He stated that the song would be available on all major digital platforms, such as Apple Music, Boomplay, and Audiomack, among others.

“A dance challenge would take effect for my fan base to exhibit their dancing skills on TikTok, and the winner would be awarded with 10GB of unlimited data,” he said.

Boi Truth began his professional musical journey in 2022 with the maiden song dubbed “Tell Me,” which is available on all streaming platforms.

GNA

