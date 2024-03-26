Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII tours Sakome, flood prone communities

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Sakome (VR), March 26, GNA – Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, the ‘Dufia’ of Anyako-Konu and the Paramount Chief of Amugo-Wego Traditional Area, in the Volta region, has commenced a visit to the various communities, including flood prone-areas under his authority.

The tour, which commenced at Sakome on Friday, March 22, is expected to end on Thursday, March 28 as part of events to climax this year’s Easter festivities.

Togbi Dzokoto Gligui, who is also the Head of the Bate Clan, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, stated that the aim of the tour was to interact and identity the challenges in the communities ahead of the next farming season.

“The rainy season is almost here, and l want to get closer to my people to know how best l can help them to prepare adequately for the next farming season since these communities are potential flood areas,” he stated.

He further stated that the one-week tour which commenced from Sakome, an enclave under his authority and his heritage, would include other areas such as Blamezado, Devegodo, Atiavi, Atime, Avele, Tsiame, Netime and its surrounding farming communities.

Togbui Dzokoto Gligui reassured the communities to remain calm for all necessary plans would be put in place to deal with any challenges that would hinder them from performing their normal farming activities.

“These are my people and l need to prioritise their safety. l have commenced my tour from Sakome through other communities and will still end here at Sakome.”

Togbi Dzokoto Gligui urged all communities to cooperate with his team during the tour to help mitigate the plight of residents in the areas.

GNA

