Tema Newtown police commander worried about drug usage among youth 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, March 8, GNA – Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gerhard Eke, the Tema Newtown District Police Commander, has expressed worry at the rate at which the youth in the area are abusing drugs.

DSP Ekey, therefore, called for a comprehensive approach among stakeholders to address the issue, which he described as alarming.

He said children as young as 10 and 11 years old were now into drugs, stressing that if care were not taken, its impact would be huge on society in the future.

He called on parents, especially in Tema Newtown, to monitor the activities of the wards to ensure that they do not engage in illegal activities such as drug abuse and peddling.

DSP Ekey revealed this during a community engagement organised by the office of the Member of Parliament for Tema-East, Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, in collaboration with the Manhean Polyclinic, to address some challenges faced by community members in accessing health care services.

“Parents, let’s monitor the activities of our children. Now, our children are more into drugs, boys from 10 or 11 years old; let’s be very careful so they don’t become addicted to drugs because within five to 10 years to come, we might not get good leaders in the country,” he stated.

He mentioned that the act was gradually becoming a threat to the growth and development of the youth, especially in the district, hence the need for stakeholders, especially parents, to put measures in place to stop it.

DSP Ekey cautioned the youth to behave well during the upcoming Kpleejoo Festival and gave the assurance that the presence of police would be massive to ensure that the programme goes on smoothly.

“Let’s not misbehave during the festival; let’s take our time. If there’s something we don’t understand, let’s ask the appropriate authorities,” he stressed.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

