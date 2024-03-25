Techire SHS cries for infrastructure expansion   

By Dennis Peprah

Techire, (A/R), March 25, GNA – The Techire Senior High School (SHS) in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region has appealed for the expansion of physical infrastructure, to increase student admissions as beneficiaries of the free SHS programme.



Mrs Shallot Crentsil, the Headmistress, said the school was relocating from its old site to enable it to admit more students, because the environment at the old site was no longer conducive for academic work.



She said this was because the site is now at the center of the Techire town, and the few classroom blocks could no longer accommodate the growing student population too.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techire, a mining community, the Headmistress said the school needed male and female dormitories.



The dormitories would effectively position the school to admit more students from elsewhere, Mrs Crentsil stated, and expressed worry that students from other places were provided with rented accommodation due to the lack of dormitories, which was also a contributory factor to indiscipline.



Mrs Crentsil said besides this the school’s population was not growing as expected due to the lack of proper boarding facilities.



That notwithstanding, its academic performance had improved, she said, but regretted that several students placed at the school refused admission because of the lack of some academic facilities.

She said the school had only 270 students and needed a science and computer laboratory too to advance the study of ICT.



Mrs Crenstil said the school was relocating from its old site and expressed appreciation to the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF), for constructing a three-storey classroom block, an administration block and a bulk water supply facility.



These projects were about 90 per cent complete, she stated, and commended the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) for putting up a 12-unit classroom block and a 12-seater toilet, which were 60 and 90 per cent complete respectively.



Mrs Crentsil said the school needed a boarding status, teachers’ quarters, an infirmary and a standard library.



She said the government absorbed the school in 2019, after operating as a private school for some years.

