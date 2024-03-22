 Teaching and learning activities disrupted in schools in Sunyani 

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, March 22, GNA-Teaching and learning activities in schools in the Sunyani East and West Municipality have been disrupted as teachers here have joined their colleagues in the nationwide strike.

A visit to some of the schools in the two Municipalities indicated that majority of the school children did not attend school on Friday because they were deserted yesterday to roam and play about the school compound without classes and without the supervision of teachers.

Parents as well as teachers were worried following the announcements of the strike.

Some of the teachers who pleaded anonymity told the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani that their concern was about the Junior High School (JHS) final year pupils particularly in the Government schools who would soon be writing the Basic certificate Examination and were staying home, whilst their counterpart in private schools were studying ahead of them.

They expressed dismay at government action all the time for allow such situations to happen to draw the children education back before responding to the demands of the group

Three teacher unions on Wednesday March 20, declared a nationwide strike for the delays in addressing their conditions of service.

The unions were the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-Gh).

Madam Salmatu Seidu, a parent, told the GNA that she asked her children to stay at home and do their private studies since she could not allow them to be in the school without a teacher’s supervision.

She said she did not have any knowledge about the strike till late yesterday.

GNA

