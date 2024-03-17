Takoradi PIWC holds trade exhibition for congregants 

By Seth Danquah

Effia (W/R), March 17, GNA –The Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) in Takoradi, a subsidiary ministry of the Church of Pentecost (COP), has held a day’s trade exhibition for congregants to showcase their products and services to prospective clients.

The exhibition, dubbed: “Pent Market Day”, which was aimed at fostering community engagement and support local businesses, attracted a large turnout of both members of the church and other entrepreneurs.

It provided a chance for attendees to connect with local artisans and entrepreneurs geared towards forging new relationships and supporting small-scale businesses within the church.

The trade fair featured many stands displaying a wide range of products and services, including handmade crafts, artisanal goods, baked treats, and homemade delicacies.

Others were kitchen wares, clothing, security gadgets, ceramic products, building materials, furniture, electronics, and service providers like travel and tour, mobile money transactions, eye care, and beauticians.

In addition to the bustling marketplace, the event also provided live radio coverage where exhibitors talked about their products and services to attract more customers for their businesses.

Apostle Sylvester Arhin, Takoradi Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, who spoke at the event, encouraged the organisers and the leadership of PIWC Takoradi to extend the gesture to branches of the COP to help benefit other members in the various districts.

Pastor Selasi Amedeka, Resident Minister of PIWC Takoradi, said the church remained committed to nurturing and celebrating the talents of its members and would continue to serve as a beacon of inspiration and unity for all people.

He noted that the success of the exhibition had left a lasting impact on both organisers and attendees alike, with many already eagerly anticipating future events to be hosted by the church.

Mr Patrick Osei Akuoku, a member of the organising committee, who spoke with the Ghana News Agency, said he was thrilled to see such an overwhelming turnout for the event.

“It’s been wonderful to witness the incredible creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of our congregation on display today. Events like these not only support local businesses but also bring our community closer together,” he stated.

Some of the prospective clients expressed their appreciation for the event, highlighting its role in promoting local content and fostering a sense of community spirit.

GNA

