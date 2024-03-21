Support contractors to deliver quality work – Roads Minister to beneficiary communities

By Yussif Ibrahim

Antoa (Ash), March 21, GNA – Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has implored beneficiary communities of road projects to support the contractors to deliver quality work.

He said it was important for members of such communities to avoid putting impediments in the ways of contractors to potentially delay or compromise the quality of work.

Mr Asenso-Boakye was speaking after inspecting the progress of work on the Bonwire-Antoa-Abira-Abirem road, as part of his inspection tour of ongoing road projects in the Ashanti Region.

“In other areas, contractors will bring equipment and materials for road construction and before you say jack, some community members have stolen the items,” the Minister said.

He said such behaviour was inimical to nation building and urged communities along the stretch to refrain for engaging in such practices, but rather back the contractors to execute a good job.

Mr Asenso-Boakye described that stretch as a critical section of the road network in Ashanti Region which passed through a very important traditional town known for its quality Kente.

“This road connects trunk roads in the region and those trucks that are moving goods from the harbour to the north using the Mampong side of the stretch do not have to go through the city centre,” he stated.

He applauded Kofi Job Construction for doing a great job so far, saying that the company was making a strong case for local contractors in terms of the delivery of quality work.

The Minister who was in the company of other officials of the Ministry and the Ghana Highway Authority, also inspected the Santasi-Apire-Bebu-Ampabame road.

The road which for many years had been a source of discomfort for residents due to its bad nature had been asphalted and users could be seen rejoicing when the team arrived to inspect it.

Some of them openly expressed their appreciation to the government for fixing the road which they described as a nightmare.

The Minister ended his inspection tour at the Manso enclave where he inspected several projects including the 17-kilometre Mim Junction-Manso Adubea-Kumpese road.

GNA

