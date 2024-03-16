STMA participates in global urban development meeting in Spain

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, March 146 GNA – The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) in the Western Region has participated in the second global meeting to discuss strategies to transform and develop urban cities.

The meeting held, in Barcelona, Spain, was under the Partnerships for Sustainable Cities programme, established in 2018 and supported by the European Union (EU) to foster peer-to-peer exchanges among cities of EU local authorities and partner countries around shared challenges.

It sought to promote collaboration and innovative solutions in areas such as urban planning, good governance, social inclusion and environmental sustainability, with a particular focus on resilience and fragility.

The programme also aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 11, aimed at making cities inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.

Mr Isaac Aidoo, Daniela Prinzivalli and Margherita Maniscalco, coordinators of the three-year Twin-Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project (TCSPP), funded by the EU, and implemented by the STMA and Palermo Municipality participated in the meeting.

A statement signed by Mr John Latse, STMA Communications Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the participating municipalities at the meeting determined their own priorities within a set of broad themes, including urban governance, social inclusiveness, resilience to climate change and other shocks, and greening of cities among others.

The statement said stakeholders at the event adopted strong territorial approaches to develop their respective urban areas.

“By working together, municipalities from Europe and partner countries can contribute to achieving this goal and creating more liveable, sustainable, and resilient cities,” it said.



