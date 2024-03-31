Stakeholders pledges to support IJM fight against human trafficking  

By Patience Tawiah

Accra (GA/R), Mar 31, GNA – International Justice Mission (IJM) Ghana, a non governmental Organisation has organised a stakeholders’ forum to dialogue on the findings of a research conducted by the Institute of Statistical and Economics Research (ISSER) from the University of Ghana.

The forum form ends a project on Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) funded project on the fight against human trafficking in Ghana.

Madam Anita Budu, Country Director of International Justice Mission Ghana, addressing the stakeholders said, four years ago the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs funded IJM with a sum of $1.8m to carry out a project, that is, strengthening the criminal justice system’s responsible to human trafficking.

She said the Project began as a two-year project in 2019 and was extended by another two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, which slowed down activities to carry out the project.

Madam Budu, continued that the goal of the project was to support existing government structures in the fight against human trafficking in Ghana, especially on the Volta Lake and the Kotoka International Airport through capacity building and collaborative casework.

Also another major goal was to highlight the important role survivors of trafficking, the media, coalition of NGOs Against Child Trafficking, members of Parliament in advocacy towards the fight against human trafficking and provide support to them in their advocacy efforts to call for the allocation of resources to the fight.

She noted that the grant covered a specific projects, which are proportion of IJM’s overall projects such as work in communities and aftercare support, which were not covered at the end of the research.

Touching on beneficiaries, she said, the Project was implemented in nine regions; Savannas, Northern, Bono East, Greater Accra, Volta, Oti, Eastern, Central and Bono regions, with over 70 districts benefiting from its implementation including work implemented by CARITAS International.

She also noted some of the achievements chalked at the end of the project saying, 272 victims have been rescued by Law Enforcement and Department of Social welfare from crossborder trafficking and from child trafficking on Lake Volta.

Through investigations, 115 suspects were apprehended, and State prosecutors from the Attorney General’s and police prosecutors processed 38 cases of trafficking for prosecution.

“This project will not have been successful without the support of some members of Parliament, the human trafficking secretariat, gallant officers from EOCO, police commanders in all the nine regions, Anti- Human Trafficking Unit’s from nine regions, diligent and relentless prosecutors, courageous survivors, passion driven Media personnel, supporting NGOs partners from CNACT and key figures who all worked to ensure justice for the vulnerable was made possible, we say a big thank you ” she said.

She further called on the various groups to continue with the good works in combating human trafficking in Ghana and beyond until all are free for a better future.

Madam Budu, also commended ISSER for the evaluation and research conducted at the end of the project ‘because the research will them evaluate the success of the project’s implementation and the way forward in the fight against human trafficking as an organisation.’

The forum which took place in Accra at conference of the Africa Regent Hotel saw dignitaries from the various Law Enforcement agencies including Leaders of Ghana Survivor Network (survivors of child trafficking), DSP William Ayaregah Director, Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Madam Abena Annobea Asare Director, Human Trafficking Secretariat (HTS), Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP).

Others include Justice Lydia Osei Mafo High Court Judge and representative of the Chief Justice, Mr. Jacob Soung Deputy Director of the Judicial Training Institute, Mr. Innocent Agbolosu, Oti Regional DSW Director, Patrick Awoonor, EOCO, Isaac Arthur, President of Coalition of NGOs Against Child Trafficking (CNACT), all pledged their continued support to IJM Ghana in the fight against human trafficking in Ghana.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

