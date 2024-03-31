Resurrection of the Lord, climax of Church year – Rev Fr Anane 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), Mar 31, GNA – Reverend Father Kwaku Quist Anane, Parish Priest of Christ the King Parish of Banka Dambai in the Krachi East said, Easter is the “solemnity of solemnities,” and the centre and climax of the Church year.

He said “This is the day, which the Lord has made ” throughout the octave we shall sing of the unequaled joy, which throws open eternity to us.

In his sermon on Easter Sunday, he said Jesus Christ is the true Lamb, who took away the sins of the world, who by His death destroyed our death and by His Resurrection restored our life.

He has called on Christians, who are bereaved to stir up their belief in the hope that Christ resurrected from death and that those, who die in Christ will live again in eternity.

“If there is no resurrection of the death in Christ then there is no hope in our Christianity.”

“There is resurrection in Christ and one day the dead in Christ will rise again,” Rev Anane told congregation.

He said our God is the God of the living as well as the God of the dead, adding, we can ask ourselves all questions of how believers lose their loved ones, however it is better to look at hope than to ask why disasters befall Christians.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

