School bus traps thirteen-year-old girl to death 

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Kwabedu (W/R), Mar 2, GNA – A thirteen-year-old girl who was on her way to school died in a gruesome accident which occurred at Kwabedu in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality on Friday morning.

The accident which happened around 6:30 am involved a Tata school bus with registration number GN 681-11, belonging to Lee’s Kingdom Kids Montessori School.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) from eyewitnesses who had their shops along the Kwabedu stretch alleged that the driver in charge of the bus had about thirty- three children and adults on board the bus.

They said the bus was transporting the children from Tarkwa to Kwabedu where the school is located, but when the driver got to a portion of the road, a taxicab from the opposite direction overtook a vehicle ahead of him, and suddenly met the bus at a close interval.

As a result, the bus driver, in an attempt to avoid crashing the taxi, swerved after which the vehicle landed in a ditch with the deceased who happened to be passing by to school trapped under it.

All the occupants in the bus who sustained some injuries were rescued and rushed to the Goldfields and the Tarkwa Municipal hospitals by a section of the public who went to the accident scene.

Further checks at the two hospitals by the GNA revealed that the deceased was pronounced dead on arrival, but all the others have been treated and discharged.

The body has since been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

