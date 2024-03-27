Release funds to facilitate operations of WAEC

By Joyce Danso/ Mavis Anokye Mensah

Accra, March 27, GNA – The West African Examinations Council ( WAEC) has urged the government to release funds to facilitate the operations of the body.

During a press conference in Accra, Mr. John Kapi, Head of Public Affairs, WAEC National Office, said the government owed the council two years’ registration fees for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Mr Kapi stated that the government owed the Council GHC 9.9 million in 2022 and GHC 40 million in 2023.

According to him, the government was yet to pay for exam and practical fees totaling GHC7.4 million, which would enable the council to fully compensate its stakeholders.

He was optimistic that the government would release funds within the year to enable the Council to conduct the 2024 examinations.

Mr Kapi said the council had revised its rules and regulations for dealing with cases of irregularity in examinations since 2023.

He said it was an offence for candidates to have inscriptions on any part of the body or clothing.

Mr Kapi stated that multiple registrations of candidates in both public and private schools constituted an offence.

He warned that anyone found posting live questions on the internet would suffer consequences.

Mr Kapi said the council had not relented in its efforts to educate schools and candidates on the council’s rules and regulations.

He appealed to heads of schools to register only eligible candidates for all its examinations adding “this is key factor in the successful conduct of the examinations and timely release of results.”

