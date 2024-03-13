PURC presents GH₵4,116.00 cheque to Sunyani College of Nursing, Midwifery

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Sunyani, March 13, GNA - The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has presented a cheque for GH₵ 4,116.00 to support the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the College of Nursing and Midwifery in Sunyani.

This is in response to a request made by the executive of the SRC for assistance during an educational tour, to enable them to acquire ceiling fans for the school.

The tour was led by the Executive Secretary, Dr Ishmael Ackah, on tariffs and the usage of electrical appliances organised by the PURC at the College in 2023.

Mr Patrick Antwi, the Bono, Ahafo, and Bono East regional manager of the PURC, who presented the cheque on behalf of the Commission, expressed the hope that the funds would be used effectively by the Council to fulfill its intended purpose.

Mr David Ohene Appiah, the SRC President, commended the PURC for the support and said the funds would be used to purchase 10 ceiling fans for the school’s multipurpose dining hall.

Mrs Victoria Amoah, the Principal of the College, expressed appreciation to the PURC for the gesture and appealed for further support from other institutions to address the numerous challenges of the College,

She assured the Commission of the College’s commitment to ensuring the judicious use of the funds in acquiring the necessary appliances to augment the students’ comfort.

