Prampram SHS appeals for infrastructure support  

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Prampram, March 29, GNA — Mr. Wisdom Sitsose Asamoah, Senior Housemaster for Prampram Senior High School, has expressed worry over the lack of infrastructure and the discontinuation of work on some classroom blocks under construction in the school.

Mr. Asamoah noted that the school lacked enough classrooms and dormitories, posing a challenge to teaching and learning activities.

He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the school’s challenges and indicated that the challenge with infrastructure had led to congestion in the dormitories due to the lack of enough space to contain the students

He added that the congestion in the various dormitories sometimes led to skin diseases such as heat rashes and other infectious diseases among the students, especially the girls.

He said that the school had an uncompleted kitchen complex, a dinner hall, and an assembly hall complex that had been abandoned for years.

“We would be happy if the government, Education Ministry, and some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and philanthropic institutions would come to our aid and help complete these buildings and build more classrooms and dormitories for us,” he appealed.

