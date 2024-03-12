Plan International Ghana advances course of development in Jasikan Municipality 

By Caleb Kuleke

Atorkor-Buem (O/R) March 12, GNA- Madam Elizabeth Kessewa Anim-Adjornor, the Jasikan Municipal Chief Executive in the Oti Region, has commended Plan International Ghana for its role in advancing the development of the Municipality since 2021.

She said the organisation had contributed immensely to the development of the area and pledged the Assembly’s commitment to ensure proper usage and maintenance of the facilities constructed by the organisation.

Madam Anim-Adjornor said this when Mr Constant Tchona, Plan International Ghana Country Director, led a delegation from Plan International to pay a courtesy call on her at the office.

The delegation was in the municipality to assess the impact of the various projects executed by Plan International Ghana, especially in the Atonkor-Buem community.

The delegation comprised twenty-one Plan International staff from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Kenya, Australia, and Senegal.

The delegation and the Assembly discussed the transformative impacts of Plan International Ghana’s initiatives on Child Protection, Education, Girls and Youth Empowerment, Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) on the municipality’s progress.

Mr Lawrence Ncube, Plan International’s Chief People Officer, on behalf of the delegation, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for its dedication and commitment to Plan’s initiatives in the municipality.

He called for more continuous and sustained collaboration to address issues affecting the vulnerable, especially girls.

At the Atonkor-Buem community, the delegation was greeted with a vibrant cultural display, including dancing and singing, and with joy, the community adorned each member of the delegation with a beautiful Kente stole as a token of gratitude for their visit.

Nana Asiedu Adjeidu IV, Chief of Atonkor-Buem in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region, also thanked Plan International Ghana for its commitment to accelerating the development of the area.

He said the organisation’s dedication to enhancing the well-being of the people through its various life-changing projects was remarkable and deserved commendation.

Nana Adjeidu lauded the positive changes witnessed, especially in areas such as adolescent girls’ empowerment, gender-based violence prevention, and improved sanitation.

He said projects being implemented by Plan had improved the livelihoods of the people, including the Village Savings and Loans Scheme, which, he noted, had boosted the economic prowess of community members.

Others included the donation of textbooks, exercise books, and other learning materials, which enhanced teaching and learning, and water, sanitation, and hygiene initiatives had led to increased access to water and improved sanitary conditions.

Latifa, a member of the Atonkor-Buem Adolescent Club, delivered a passionate speech underscoring the transformative impact of Plan International Ghana’s projects on the lives of girls in the community.

She highlighted advancements in rights awareness, reproductive health education, and academic performance among girls, attributing these positive changes to Plan International Ghana’s initiatives.

“Girls now feel safe and protected. We now live in a safer and more hygienic environment. We thank Plan International Ghana for impacting our lives. We call for more support,” she said.

Representatives of the community structures, including the Champions of Change, Community-based Child Protection Committees, Village Savings and Loans Associations, Natural Leaders, and the Water and Sanitation Management Team, took turns to recount the impact, emphasising the tangible improvements brought about by Plan International Ghana’s interventions.

Mr Constant Tchona, Country Director of Plan International Ghana, thanked the chief, elders, and community members for committing to the organisation’s programme with open arms.

“Strong leadership in the community has paved the way for the success of Plan International Ghana’s projects here in Atonkor-Buem. It is important to sustain the gains. With further cooperation, we can continue to work for the protection of all, especially girls,” Mr. Tchona said.

The visit culminated in a tour of Plan International Ghana-sponsored facilities, including a Drop-in-Center and a Mechanized Water System in the community.

The Drop-in Centre, constructed in 2021 under the “Be Smart” Project, provides shelter and support services for various vulnerable populations, including adolescents.

The centre offers a safe and welcoming environment where individuals can access essential resources and assistance.

The Mechanized Water System, commissioned in October 2023 under the Integrated Package for Sustainable Development (IPADEV), serves more than half of the community, ensuring their access to clean and safe water.

The project seeks to contribute to creating a resilient and protective environment both at home and at school for better health and learning outcomes for children, especially girls.

GNA

