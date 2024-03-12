North East Health Promotion Committee inaugurated in Bolgatanga

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, March 12, GNA – The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has inaugurated a seven-member Interagency Coordinating Committee for Health Promotion (ICC-HP) for the North East Region, to advance the cause of health in Ghana.

The ICC-HP represents a collaborative effort among various agencies and stakeholders, dedicated to fostering independent problem-solving and advancing health promotion across the nation.

The committee, inaugurated in Bolgatanga, comprised Dr Moses Barima Djimatey, Deputy Director, Public Health, North East Region; Mr Moses Tampuri, Director of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Mr Jangdom Zaccheause, Media Representative.

The rest are Mr Alenga Abraham, the Regional Information Officer, Mr Alabira Osuman, Regional Environmental Officer, Mr Fusheini Alhassan, Regional Health Promotion Officer and Mr Mumuni Iddrisu, from the private sector.

At the inaugural ceremony, Dr Dacosta Aboagye, the Director of Health Promotion Division of the GHS, in an address read on his behalf, emphasised the crucial role of the committee the improvement of health and well-being of citizens.

The ICC-HP was formed in June 2010 with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and aims to harness and coordinate the advisory resources of key stakeholders to enhance the health and well-being of the Ghanaian populace.

The committee strategically collaborates with government agencies to promote and implement policies that advance public health initiatives and aspires to cultivate a healthier nation.

The national ICC-HP, currently composed of 14 members, boasts of a diverse representation across various sectors such as health, media, education, government agencies, and NGOs.

It receives support from a dedicated secretariat situated at the Health Promotion Division in Korle-Bu, ensuring efficient coordination and implementation of its objectives.

GNA

