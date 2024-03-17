Pencils of Promise commissions classroom block at Tadzewu 

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Tadzewu (VR), March 17, GNA – Pencils of Promise, (PoP), a non-profit organisation operating in Volta, Eastern and Oti Regions, has commissioned a six-unit classroom block with sanitation facilities for the Kindergarten (KG) at Tadzewu A.R.S. Basic School.

The classroom block, which came fully furnished, replaces the dilapidated ones which accommodated over 160 young learners.

This latest commissioning brings the number of classroom block projects undertaken by PoP since its presence in Ghana in 2012, to 13 in the Ketu North Municipality and 202 across the country.

Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director of PoP, speaking at the inaugural ceremony, said the new block at Tadzewu demonstrated the organisation’s commitment to improving quality education in less privileged schools and communities.

He said the organisation was not only supporting communities in the various regions with school infrastructure but was also investing in in-service training and coaching for teachers, supply of literacy materials in English and local languages, E-learning equipment as well as initiation of water and sanitation facilities in the schools.

Mr Gobah listed impacts of these interventions by PoP in beneficiary communities to include improved water coverage for children, improved reading outcomes and improvement in school enrolment.

He said the organisation was ready to partner more communities to “bridge the urban-rural education gap” while thanking the Municipal Assembly, the community and all through whose collaborative effort the project was successful.

He explained that 80 percent of the construction work was borne by PoP with the community bearing the other 20 percent.

Mr Raphael Mawuko Amenyo, Ketu North Municipal Director of Education, in a speech described the day as a momentous occasion in the journey of education in the community, saying the new block symbolised “our unwavering dedication to creating an environment conducive to learning, growth and development.”

He expressed gratitude to all those who had contributed to bring the project to life, especially to PoP for its programmes, including teacher support, hygiene and library in the box noting, these interventions were crucial in shaping the future of the school children.

Dr Anthony Ablordey Avorgbedor, Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu North, who thanked PoP and the community for the project, expressed the Assembly’s willingness to always support such projects to improve education in the Municipality.

Miss Wonder Dzotepe, head teacher of Tadzewu A.R.S. Basic School (Primary Section), said the classroom block which would house only the KG and possibly impact on enrolment “is a blessing from God.”

“This project is such a relief. The KG pupils really suffered. This side of the block, which used to be just a shed, was newly built and the other side, which was renovated, used to be a pavilion. During rainy seasons, classes did not hold for the KG and so they kept dropping out of school, leaving their number currently at about 165.”

Madam Lebene Klomegah, a community member, said she felt fulfilled for playing a role in the project, saying the old structure was bad and impeding teaching and learning.

