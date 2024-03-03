NYA, Keta Youth Parliament educate pupils on adolescent reproductive health

By Benard Worlali Awumee, GNA

Keta (V/R), March 3, GNA – The National Youth Authority (NYA), in partnership with Keta-Anloga Youth Parliaments, have organised a sensitisation programme on Mentorship and Adolescent Sexually Reproductive Health (ASRH) for some pupils in the Municipality.

Seven schools benefited from the two-day programme meant to teach adolescent boys and girls how to take care of their reproductive health and set achievable life goals towards a bright and productive future.

Facilitators were drawn from the Keta-Anloga Youth Parliament, Keta Municipal Health Directorate, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the Municipal Education Directorate and the National Service Secretariat.

Mr Fred Nuviadenu, the Minority Chief Whip, Keta-Anloga Youth Parliament, who spoke on Goal Setting and Mentorship, said: “Life is full of predicaments as you grow up, therefore, you must set achievable goals to be able to overcome them towards self-actualisation.”

Miss Dziedzorm Bensah, the Deputy Speaker of the Youth Parliament, educated the pupils on studying skills and how to set academic goals.

“You must set short-term goals for every term and every week, learn how to take and make your notes, and pay attention to your teachers’ lessons.”

A facilitator from the Health Directorate touched on abstinence from irresponsible adolescent behaviours like pre-marital sex, drug abuse, and alcoholism, how to remain chaste until marriage, as well as healthy living.

Mr Francis Susuawu, the Director of the National Youth Authority, Keta office, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said as stakeholders in the affairs of the youth, it was important to organise the programme to help shape their future.

“We realise that we have a major role to play in raising the standard of education in the municipality and shaping moral values of our young ones, so this program is meant to augment the efforts of teachers and parents to shape their lives for the future,” he said.

The beneficiary basic schools were Asadame A.M.E. Zion, Tsiame R.C., Tsiame E.P., Atiavi Agblego R.C., Atiavi Agblego E.P., Agbodekor RC School, and Atsiame Basic School.

GNA

