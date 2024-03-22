Nkwanta South conflict negatively affecting healthcare delivery – Oti Health Director

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), March 22, GNA- Dr Osei Kuffour Affreh, the Oti Regional Director of Health Services, said the Nkwanta South conflict appears to be extending beyond the immediate environs of the area, taking a toll on the health care delivery.

Speaking during the 2023 annual performance review meeting held at Jasikan-Nsuta in the Buem Municipality of the Oti Region, he indicated that it was difficult for routine health activities since both patients and pregnant women no longer feel safe to visit nearby health facilities for fear of attacks thereby, leading to various complications.

Dr Affreh in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said, health professionals in the Nkwanta Municipality were living in fear because nurses, doctors, midwives, physician assistant and other practitioners find it difficult to move on with their daily activities.

The ongoing clashes in the area have allegedly left an unspecified number of people dead with many injured, a development Dr Affreh said had made it extremely difficult for health officers to go about their daily schedules.

Dr Affreh expressed the hope for an amicable solution to the violence so health workers would find a peaceful environment to operate in.

It would be recalled that on November 23, 2023, many people were reported killed while others sustained various degrees of injuries in a renewed clashed between Akyodes, Challas and Adeles.

The Nkwanta township for months now had experienced recurring curfews placed by the Ministry of the Interior due to the recurrence of the conflict in the area.

GNA

