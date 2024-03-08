NDC Running Mate: Kofi Adams congratulates Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Accra, March 8, GNA – Mr Kofi Adams, Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency in the Oti Region, has congratulated Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her confirmation as Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He expressed confidence in Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s ability to bring wisdom, compassion and innovative ideas to the NDC presidential campaign, adding that she was an “exceptional choice” for the role.

“Your passion for addressing the needs of our citizens and building a better future for all is truly inspiring. As you embark on this journey, know that you have the support and admiration of many who believe in your ability to make a positive impact and lead with integrity,” Mr Adams said in a press statement.

He praised the Professor’s experience, integrity and vision, adding that she was a “beacon of hope for those seeking genuine leadership and representation” in the country’s political landscape.

“I am confident that with your leadership alongside candidate John Dramani Mahama, our country stands to benefit from your dedication, compassion and strategic vision. Your nomination is a reflection of the trust placed in your abilities to lead our nation towards a brighter future for all citizens,” Mr Adam noted.

The NDC National Executive Committee (NEC) confirmed Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Running Mate to Mr John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 presidential elections after a meeting on Thursday, March 7, 2024 in Accra.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang had since indicated preparedness to help the Party win the elections and also serve the nation with dignity and integrity.

GNA

