NDC communicator calls for fair Representation

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, March 5, GNA- Mr Richard Ernest Kirk Mensah, the Western Regional Communication Officer, for the National Democratic Congress, has called on the media to give a fair representation to all political parties in the run up to the 2024 General elections.

He intimated that, the NDC as the biggest opposition party, waiting to form the next government of the Republic of Ghana, had good and sound policies that would need the buy in of all, a move that could only be achieved through the power of the media.

The Western Reginal Communication Officer for the Party at a press soiree said, “we as a party cannot operate in the dark, and that is why we have always seemed you as a cardinal part of our communication machinery, do your best to project our ideas to enable Ghanaians appreciate the alternatives…Ghana must be rescued from the current economic turmoil “.

The Press Soiree brought journalists from the Western and Western North Regions together to be taken through the vision of the NDC.

Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Officer for the Party said the NDC had prudent policies and programmes for the country as well as the media in general.

He thus prayed for their unwavering support, unbiased reportage, and continuous congenial living for the common good of all.

Mr Edudzi Kudzo Tamakloe, the Head of the Legal Department of the NDC encouraged the media to be bold in touting the policies of the NDC.

He said, former President Mahama, was an ideal persona for the country to redeem it from the current political dungeon adding, “H. E Mahama has the right attitudes and competences to change the fortunes of the country”.

