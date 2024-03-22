National Symphony Orchestra to hold musical concert March 27

Accra, March 22, GNA – National Symphony Orchestra, one of the three resident groups of the National Theatre, is to hold a classical music and hip life concert on March 27, 2024.

The concert, which comes off at 1900 hours in the main auditorium of the National Theatre, seeks to introduce the old and new generations to classic and hip life music genres.

Announcing the concert in a statement, on Friday, the National Theatre said music was a universal language that built bridges , transcended age, race, backgrounds and generations and something that could be accessed by everyone.

Also, it said music served as an important aspect of culture for centuries and had evolved through the generations, indicating that with time, there seemed to be the gap between the musical preferences from one generation to another.

“It is against this background that the Company has explored the use of music as a tool to bridge the perceived gap between generations, by exposing younger generations to the classic music and exposing the older generation to the hip life genre,” the statement said.

“The juxtaposition of selected music in the different genres highlights the similarity and acknowledges the differences in two genres,” it added.

The statement said the concert would be a form of music education that would expose the young people to different genres and styles of music, adding “they can develop a deeper appreciation for classics and cultural significance of music.”

“The concert promises to be an interesting and exhilarating evening of melodious rhythms and sounds,” it indicated.

Performance, the statement said would be done together with a seasoned musician, a producer and a rapper, Isaac Adu Buxton (FIMFIM).

The symphony’s repertoire for the night would include classical music by Edwin Ferguson, featuring Afrocentric, Sompa by Nana Danso Abiam, King’s Motorcade by Matias and Dance Tribute by Fred Onovwerosuoke.

Other hip life music will include Boasiako, The Rapperman, Quora Distance and Kokotaco.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

