Minister for Works and Housing commends TDC for Affordable Housing Project 

By Laudia Sawer

Kpone, March 26, GNA – Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Works and Housing, has paid a familiarisation visit to the Kpone Affordable Housing Project at Tema Community 26 and commended TDC Company Limited for the good work done.

The project, which was started under former President John Agyekum Kuffour’s administration but was abandoned for some years, was handed over to TDC Ghana Limited by President Akufo-Addo’s administration to complete.

Mr Nkrumah, who was led by Ms Alice A. Ofori-Atta and Mr Kofi Brako, the Managing Director and Board Chairman, respectively, of the TDC, to tour the facility, expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work.

He said he was impressed with the work and asked for the inclusion of the TDC for the contractors who would work on the Pokuase Affordable Housing Project.

The Minister noted that even though the TDC was not not originally included, in the Pokuase Housing project, but for their track record and excellence, he has instructed that the company should be invited into the project, adding the, “ expect a letter this week inviting you to be part of the Pokuase Affordable Housing project.”

He announced that his outfit was about starting district housing projects where the Kpone concept of using alternative ways of using affordable construction materials and methods would be adopted to get enough accommodation for workers such as teachers, nurses, and assembly workers in the districts.

He noted that such projects would make use of more local content in terms of companies like TDC, local materials, and labour to cut down on the cost of putting up the buildings.

Mr Samuel Asante, the General Manager of Operations at TDC, briefed the Minister and his team, saying, TDC has completed the Community 26 Kpone Affordable Housing Projects Phases one, two, and three.

He indicated that the first three phases saw the completion of a total of 71 blocks, comprising 1072 units of houses in the enclave.

The blocks have facilities including a fully fenced and gated estate, asphalt roads, underground drains, standby water tanks, water, and electricity.

The unit breakdown includes 64 studio apartments, 128 one-bedroom ordinary units, 256 one-bedroom special units, and 624 two-bedroom units.

He noted that phase four of the project would have 832 units when completed.

GNA

