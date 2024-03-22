MDAs to get incentives to attract health workers – Acting Chief Director

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), March 22, GNA – The Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) will soon roll out a plan to incentivise health workers in the region and rural areas to attract more staff.

Reverend Harry Nii Kwatei Owoo, the Acting Chief Director ORCC, said at the opening of the two-day Regional Health Directorate Annual Meeting held at Jasikan-Nsuta in the Buem Municipality, to review its 2023 performance.

He said Universal Health Coverage (UHC) remained a cornerstone of global health aspirations, aiming to ensure that all individuals and communities had access to the quality health services without suffering financial hardship.

Rev. Owoo explained that the network of practice approach of the health sector embodied principles by fostering synergy among stakeholders, leveraging diverse expertise and promoting continuous learning and improvement.

By uniting practitioners, policymakers, researchers and communities, the approach harnessed the collective wisdom and resources needed to address complex heath challenges comprehensively and sustainably, he said.

Dr Osei Kuffour Affreh, the Oti Regional Director of Health Services, said the situation of doctors and physician assistants had kept worsening with a current deficit of 60 doctors, which the region needed to augment health services.

He said the institutional maternal mortality ratio worsened to 31 per 100,000 live births in 2023 from five per 100,000 live births in 2022 as compared to the national target of 125 per 100,000 live births.

Anaemia in pregnancy at 36-weeks of gestation decreased to 39.2 per cent in 2023 from 42.6 per cent in 2022.

Institutional infant mortality rate reduced to 3.2 per 1000 live births from 3.5 per 1000 live births during the period under review.

There had also been a marginal decline in immunization coverage of most vaccines for children such as Measles and Rubella 2 decreasing to 88.1 per cent in 2023 from 90.3 per cent in 2022.

GNA

