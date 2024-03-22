Lands Minister urges women to embrace training towards advancing inclusivity    

Accra, March 22, GNA–The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has advised women in the mining industry to maximise the training opportunities available to build their capacities for occupying crucial decision-making positions.

It was important to create opportunities for women to participate in all aspects of the industry, especially in the ranks of administration, from entry-level positions to leadership roles, the Minister said, and highlighted training and education support in fields, such as geology and chemical engineering.

Mr Jinapor made the remarks at the National Policy Dialogue of Women in Mining Ghana, held in Accra on Thursday. The event was on the theme: “Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging: Actions for the Mining Sector”.

He expressed the Government’s commitment to partnering with women in mining, and other stakeholders, to drive meaningful changes towards ensuring more inclusivity and a prosperous mining sector.

“So, I charge the Women in Mining to pay particular attention to training because part of inclusion is training and educating the women to become part of the process from the very beginning…,” the Minister advised.

Expressing the determination to align the government’s policies with women in mining needs, Mr Jinapor called for collaborative efforts to enhance inclusivity and promote women’s success in the sector.

He said it was imperative to invest in women’s empowerment in line with the vision of International Women’s Day celebrations.

He underlined inclusivity and justice in broadening participation in the industry and applauded Women in Mining Ghana for its advocacy efforts and commitment to the core industry values.

“There is the need to come together to promote policies and practices that are pro-gender equality, creating opportunities for women to advance their careers, and fostering a culture of respect and inclusivity within mining companies, “Mr Jinapor emphasised.

Highlighting Ghana’s rich mining history and its pivotal role in the national economy, the Minister stated the government’s goal to position Ghana as the primary hub of Africa’s mining activities.

Regarding economic empowerment, Mr Jinapor pointed out the substantial contributions of women to the mining sector and cited that the local content initiatives, such as catering services, generated significant revenues, amounting to two million dollars annually.

Mrs Judy Nakuor Crayem, the Chief Executive Officer of Rapport Services, and board member of the Minerals Commission, who presided over the function, stated that women in artisanal mining constituted 50% of labour in the sector.

However, women in mining were mostly ignored in the critical decision-making processes.

She, thus, called for a level playing field without discrimination for all women in the mining sector.

Mrs Crayem announced that Women in Mining Ghana, in partnership with the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Mining (GNASSM), was offering women avenues for training in jewellery-making as an alternative livelihood.

Mrs Georgette Barnes Sakyi-Addo, the President of Women in Mining, Ghana, in her welcome remarks, stated that lack of access to information, financial resources and inadequate policies to support their active involvement were some of the challenges them.

She urged the stakeholders to pursue the agenda of diversity, inclusion and belonging to make the relevant impact on the continent.

There were solidarity messages from the Association’s counterparts in Nigeria, Congo, Namibia and Niger.

