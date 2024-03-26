Koforidua Technical University welcomes new vice-chancellor

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, March 26, GNA – The Koforidua Technical University has welcomed a new Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Owusu, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s growth and development.

Additionally, the institution welcomed Reverend Prince Baffour-Ofori as the Director of Finance, Ms. Evelyn Fafa Adom as the Registrar, and Professor Richard Ohene Asiedu as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor.

The Vice-Chancellor was invested, while the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and Director of Finance were inducted as university officers.

These appointments bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the forefront, aiming to further enhance academic and research excellence at the university.

Professor Samuel Obeng Apori, Chairman of KTU’s Governing Council, conducted the investiture and induction ceremonies, gracefully seating the Vice-Chancellor three times on the chair and presenting to him the symbol of the office and the university statutes.

He then disbanded the investiture assembly.

Professor Yayra Dzakadzie, Deputy Director General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and the Guest Speaker for the occasion, noted the importance of upholding integrity, excellence, inclusivity, and service in academic communities.

“These principles are not just empty words, but rather they serve as guiding principles that shape every aspect of our institutions,” he added.

“As the new key officers of KTU, you need to reaffirm your commitment to upholding these values and fostering a culture of academic integrity, mutual respect, and collaboration,” he said.

He indicated that the Commission was making significant progress in improving Ghana’s educational landscape, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to constructing a top-tier tertiary education system that could compete with any other country.

The new Vice-Chancellor appealed to the Governing Council and staff of the university for their support in effectively managing the affairs of the institution.

Koforidua Technical University was founded in 1997 as a polytechnic in the Eastern Region. However, on September 1, 2016, it changed status and became a technical university following the Technical University Act 2016, (Act 922).

The institution provides a wide range of educational opportunities, including four-year Bachelor of Technology programmes, Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes, and tertiary diploma programmes.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

