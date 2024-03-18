IOM engages youth on benefits of migration

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, March 18, GNA – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has engaged hundreds of young people on the benefits of migration at a Youth Pavilion organised in Accra.

It was in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and other partners on the sidelines of the 13th All-Africa Games in Accra, Ghana.

The IOM’s sessions at the Youth Pavilion underscored the importance of nurturing skills development and facilitating freer human mobility and regular migration pathways in Africa to empower young people to contribute to the socio-economic development of the continent.

It also emphasised on IOM’s supported preventive strategies such as awareness campaigns and community-based projects in fighting irregular migration and human trafficking.

Madam Cisse Mariama Mohamed, Director of IOM’s Special Liaison Office to the African Union and UNECA, stated that: “IOM acknowledges that the youth have the capacity to lead constructive change and actively participate in the advancement of their local communities.

“Through our focused programmes, IOM provides youth with the tools they need to navigate a fast-changing economic landscape by offering opportunities for skill-building, vocational training, and entrepreneurship. Our partnerships across Africa stress that borders should serve as bridges for African development, rather than barriers,” she added.

Mrs Sena Owusua -Gibson, Deputy Director for Human Trafficking at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), said human trafficking was a crime that knew no borders, affecting millions of people around the world especially women and children because they were the vulnerable groups.

She indicated that through collaborations, education and advocacy, “we can create a future where every individual is free from the shackles of exploitation and oppression…together we can build a continent where justice, equality, and human rights are upheld for all.”

According to her the fight against human trafficking was not just a moral imperative, but national and global security.

She, therefore, encouraged all security agencies to be more vigilant to help, protect and prevent scrupulous people from taking advantage of vulnerable people for exploitation, especially children and women in the ongoing 13th All African Games.

Highlighting the importance of partnerships across the continent for safe migration pathways for aspiring young athletes eager to pursue careers in sports, Dr Decius Chipande, Coordinator of African Union Sports Council, stated that there was the need to harness sports as a tool for gender empowerment and as a shield against the dangers of trafficking and irregular migration.

He added that “across Africa and beyond, we have witnessed countless cases of aspiring athletes being lured into the clutches of traffickers with promises of fame, fortune, and opportunity. These young men and women, often from marginalised communities, are told false dreams and false hope, only to find themselves trapped in a cycle of exploitation and abuse.”

Dr Chipande encouraged the youth to be actors of change and make use of the power within their individual spheres of influence.

“We stand ready to support the youth to recognise their strengths, talents, and potential, and empower them to pursue their dreams with determination and conviction,” he assured.

GNA

