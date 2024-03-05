International Women’s Day 2024: Bunkpurugu MP hails women’s achievements 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, March 05, GNA – As the world gears up to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, 2024, Dr Abed-Nego Bandim, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu, has congratulated women all over the world for their achievements.

International Women’s Day, March 8, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

This year’s celebration is on the theme “Inspire Inclusion.”

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Dr Bandim said of the 82,384 people living in the Bunkpurugu/Nyankpanduri district according to the 2021 Population and Housing Census results released by Ghana Statistical Service, 41,980 were female thus representing 51 per cent, a simple majority.

“The concerns/needs of women in my constituency located within the Bunkpurugu/Nyankpanduri district is, therefore, of utmost interest/relevance to me. This is why I was elected MP,” he said.

“Equally more important, of the 59,430 rural population, 30,183 people (again 51 per cent), are women.”

Dr Bandim said with proper planning under the next NDC/Mahama administration they would work assiduously together with the Bunkpurugu/Nyankpanduri District Assembly to reduce the 1,310 homeless population to zero.

He said these 1,310 homeless people include 650 women who could be subjected to all sorts of harm while they sleep on the street corners and in front of shops.

The MP reiterated that he would be coordinating with the District Assembly and other collaborators to install street lighting soon so as to ensure enhanced safety at night for everyone.

“I, hereby, passionately appeal to all district assemblies to do wide consultations and help address the housing/health problems – not challenges – faced by non-household women on the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day,” he said.

“Surely, addressing this problem will have a knock on effect on men and children as well.”

He further appealed to all women to continue their resilience, grit, and tenacity as they go about their daily chores.

He said this year’s theme “Inspire Inclusion” should challenge Ghanaians to include women in urban/rural housing schemes as a deliberate reverse discrimination policy.

“Long live the women farmers, motorbike riders, market women, mothers, teachers, other professionals and housewives in the Bunkpurugu Constituency,” Dr Bandim said.

He prayed that God would crown women’s righteous efforts and long suffering with success.

