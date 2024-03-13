Hunger being used ‘as a war arm’ in Gaza, EU’s Borrell charges

New York, Mar. 13, (dpa/GNA) – The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has criticized the blocking of aid deliveries to those in need in the Gaza Strip.

“Starvation is being used as a war arm,” Borrell told the United Nations Security Council in New York on Tuesday.

Without naming Israel, Borrell asserted that the crisis was not a natural disaster or an earthquake, but was man-made.

Help by sea or from the air is only an alternative to the natural routes over land, but these had been artificially closed.

Borrell spoke at a meeting on UN-EU cooperation in New York.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the Gaza Strip are at acute risk of famine as a result of the war.

According to the World Food Programme, deliveries to some parts of the region are hardly possible. Volunteers were also hindered and convoys were looted.

The Gaza war was triggered by the devastating terrorist attack by the militant Palestinian Hamas movement and other groups on October 7, in which attackers from the Gaza Strip killed around 1,200 people in Israel and took many hostages.

