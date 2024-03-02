Hundreds converge for burial of late former School Feeding coordinator 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (VR), Mar. 2, GNA – Sympathisers including political figures, heads of institutions, traditional rulers, and others have gathered at the Keta Senior High School (Ketasco) park for the final funeral rites of the late Mrs Gertrude Essie Quashigah, former National School Feeding Programmes Coordinator.

Mrs Quashigah, was also the wife of the late Major Courage Quashigah, a former Minister of Health as well as Agriculture under the John Kuffour-led administration.

As of 0820 hours on Saturday, March 02, 2024, the Ghana News Agency observed sympathisers from all walks of life who were waiting to pay their last respects.

There was heavy security presence, whilst canopies and chairs were arranged for sympathisers to have a comfortable atmosphere for the final burial service.

Earlier, a family vigil was held on Friday, March 01, 2024, about 1900 hours at the late Major Quashigah’s residence at Dzelukope, a suburb of Keta.

Interment and final burial rites are expected to be held at Zotorglo Family Cemetery at Keta at 1100 hours which would be followed by a thanksgiving service at the Roman Catholic Church, Dzelukope on Sunday, March 3.

Before her departure, Mrs Quarshigah was also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ambar Quality Foods Limited, where she dedicated herself to the progress and promotion of education in the country.

Born on February 1, 1960, Mrs Quashigah died on Sunday, November 12, at age 63.

She left behind three children, a female and two males.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

