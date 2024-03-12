Huawei and Global Sustainability Stakeholders Discuss How to Thrive with Green ICT

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Mar. 12, GNA – Mr Jeffrey Zhou, President of ICT Marketing at Huawei, says Huawei will continually work on technological innovation alongside global partners to enhance digital inclusion.

He said it would also promote thriving digital talent ecosystems and help enable an inclusive and sustainable digital world.

The President of ICT Marketing was speaking at the Green Development Summit on the theme: “Thrive with Green ICT”, during MWC Barcelona 2024 event.

He said digital technology had become a key enabler for global sustainable development.

At the summit, guests from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), MTN Group, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Kenya’s ICT Authority, and Indonesia’s Bandung Institute of Technology discussed how digital technology could be used to promote green development and enable an inclusive and sustainable digital world.

Mr Bilel Jamoussi, Deputy Director of ITU’s Telecommunication Standardization Bureau (TSB) and Chief of TSB’s Study Groups Department, introduced the Green Digital Action (GDA).

He said, “The promotion and implementation of international standards is a key enabler for ensuring both wide network adoption and sustainable development.”

He said ITU and more than 40 partners, including Huawei, launched the GDA last year aimed to enhance collaboration, fast-track industry-wide commitments to addressing climate challenges, and put digital solutions at the forefront of climate action.”

At MWC Barcelona 2019, Huawei launched TECH4ALL, a long-term digital inclusion initiative and action plan.

Over the past five years, Huawei has worked with global partners to develop innovative applications supported by digital technology.

This has brought long-term positive changes to remote areas, the underprivileged, and environmental protection efforts.

Ms Susanne Pedersen, Director of IUCN’s Science & Data Center said, “IUCN maintains a suite of global standards for measuring the state of biodiversity and conservation for the global common good.”

She said Technological advances within remote sensing, AI, machine learning and E-DNA could potentially help conservation agencies realize faster and more reliable access to data and analyze data in a more efficient way to support more effective conservation.”

Dr. Miao Fengchun, Chief of UNESCO’s Unit for Technology and AI in Education, providing an update on the progress of the Technology-enabled Open Schools for All project, said, “UNESCO’s human-centred principles for governing digital education include using digital technology to enhance human competencies, ensure digital inclusion, address digital gender inequality, and regulate negative impacts on human well-being.”

At the summit, six European Universities and Colleges, namely the DTI Academy, Yalova University, Learneo-academie, Fondazione Cultura &Innovazione, Politecnico di Bari, and the University of Alicante, received the Huawei ICT Academy plaque.

These institutions will work with Huawei to facilitate digital talent cultivation in Europe.

GNA

