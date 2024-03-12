Ahmadiyya Muslim Peace Prize jointly awarded to Adi Roche and David Spurdle 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, March 12, GNA – Ms Adi Roche, the Founder of ‘Chernobyl Children International’ and Mr David Spurdle, the Founder of ‘Stand by Me’ have jointly received the Ahmadiyya Muslim Peace Prize.

A statement issued in Accra said the awardees received the Prize for their exceptional support to orphans and underprivileged children around the world.

The award was part of the 18th National Peace Symposium held by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK at the Baitul Futuh Mosque in London.

The theme for this year’s symposium was “Building a Sustainable Peace” highlighted the key solutions to achieving lasting peace in the current light of ongoing global conflicts.

The international event was attended by Senior Members of Parliament, Faith Leaders, Business and Diplomatic communities and representatives from over 28 countries.

Ms Roche said, “The Ahmadiyya Peace Symposium allows us to renew our commitment to humanity and by extension to each other. We are taking a side — we are on the side of peace with justice.”

His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the Worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, who was the keynote speaker emphasised the need for nations to exercise justice to avoid a global conflict.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim community is dedicated to establishing peace, promoting inter-faith dialogue, and protecting the basic human rights of people around the world.

Previous recipients of its Peace Award include Peace Activist and Hiroshima survivor, Setsuko Thurlow, and former mayor of Hiroshimi, Tadatoshi Akiba.

