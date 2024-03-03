Hohoe Unique Lions Club organises blood donation campaign 

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), March 3, GNA – The Hohoe Unique Lions Club has held a blood donation exercise at Hohoe in the Volta Region to collect 200 pints of blood to restock the Regional Hospital’s blood bank.

It was held in partnership with the Tema Supreme Lions Club, Tema Supreme Leo Club and Koforidua U-Tech Leo Club at the St Francis College of Education.

The exercise was to mark the Charter Night of the Club with some humanitarian activities, Mr Crosby Bansah, the President of the Club, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.

He said the Volta Regional Hospital at Hohoe faced blood shortage, therefore, the need to pull along students from the Fred N. Binka School of Public Health, University of Health and Allied (UHAS), Hohoe Nursing and Midwifery Training College, St Francis College of Education and St Teresa College of Education to support the exercise.

Mr Bansah said since blood was a scarce commodity, which a lot of people needed to survive, all should avail themselves to donate.

The Club’s Charter Night focuses on raising funds to help renovate the Out-Patients Department (OPD) of the Regional Hospital.

Mr Bansah said the condition of the Hospital’s OPD needed an upgrade to ensure patients’ privacy and provide a conducive environment for the health staff, who were at the mercy of the weather.

Mr Mawuli Dzamefe, Immediate Past President, Tema Supreme Lions Club and Guiding Lion for Hohoe Unique Lions Club, said the Hohoe Club would be the 45th to be officially admitted into ‘Lionism’.

He said the Lions Club was the biggest humanitarian organisation worldwide with about 1.4 million members worldwide and 1,350 in Ghana.

Mr Dzamefe called on individuals to join the Club to serve the community the best they could.

Mr Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, Hohoe Constituency National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate, said he benefited from a pint of blood after an accident and that made him realise the importance of blood donation.

He said it was his second time donating blood and called on all to avail themselves for the exercise to save lives.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

