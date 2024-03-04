Hohoe market women begin business in yet-to-be commissioned modern market  

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Mar. 4, GNA – Scores of market women in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region, have self-apportioned sheds and space at the yet-to-be commissioned modern market for business.

This is a result of a windstorm that destroyed temporary sheds that occupied traders.

Madam Doris Amu, President, Hohoe Market Women Association speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that the relocation was necessitated to allow the market women make sales on a market day.

She said the destruction occurred over the weekend and most traders were not aware and came to meet the situation, so it was best to occupy the new facility.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in July 2020 for the construction of the Hohoe modern market within nine months.

Madam Amu said the market women were concerned about the delay of the project which was in its fourth year despite the nine-month period given.

She said it was the hope that the needed attention would be given to the facility and the situation at hand for the market women.

The construction of the modern market is under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program (GSCSP) estimated at GH¢8 million.

It also forms part of the World Bank support to the Hohoe Municipal Assembly as one of the best performing Assemblies in the country within the period under review.

Some traders who spoke to the GNA say they had no choice than to relocate to the new facility that was lying idle.

They said they had no plan to relocate since their old places of sale had been damaged.

Information gathered revealed that Mr John-Peter Amewu, the Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament, and Railway Development Minister in the company of Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, were at the market to assess the damage.

Mr Amewu is said to have promised temporary sheds for the market women whose sheds were at the mercy of the wind.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

