Ho-Dome Queen Mother marks International Women’s Day with skills training

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, March 9, GNA – Mama Attrato II, Queenmother of Ho-Dome in the Volta Region, has organised a two-day skills training for women of Ho-Hliha to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

The women were trained in the production of liquid soap for sustainable livelihoods.

Mama Attrato told the Ghana News Agency that one of the best ways to help women become economically independent, productive, and earn more money was through skills training.

Skills development was crucial in enhancing women’s employment and income-earning prospects, as well as improving sustainable livelihoods.

The Queenmother said when women were provided with comprehensive vocational training that paved the way for safe and stable employment they would be able to support themselves and live in dignity.

Dzam Patience Deladem, a beneficiary of the training, expressed appreciation to the Queen Mother for her passion for the development of women.

Mama Nana II, Sohɛ Nyornufia of Ho-Hliha, (Queen of the Youth) and Mama Ametorwoke II, Asafo Nyornufia of Ho-Hliha, commended Mama Attrato for the initiative to equip the women with employable skills and appealed for financial support for sustainable production of the soap.

GNA

