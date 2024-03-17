Hip-Hop sensation donates to Mozano D/A Basic School pupils 

By Mercy Arthur, GNA

Mozano (C/R), March 17, GNA – Mr Bennett Bright, referred to as Jhay Bhanks, a young hip-hop music sensation, has donated some stationery to pupils of Mozano D/A Basic School in the Gomao West District in the Central Region.

Jhay Bhanks donated 200 exercise books and three boxes of pens to the pupils as part of his street carnival campaign.

The carnival is aimed at attracting a large fan base to support his music career.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), the hip-hop sensation said giving to the less privileged attracts God’s blessings, hence, the reason for him donating to the pupils of his alma mater to support their academic studies.

Jhay Bhanks, interacting with the pupils, encouraged the pupils to be committed to their studies and wished them well in their endeavours.

He urged them to associate themselves with good friends because bad companies would ruin their future.

“Study very hard to become the professional you want to be in the future, and keep supporting me,” he emphasized.

The musician shared flyers and gave out his social media handles to interested people during his street campaign at Swedru and Mozano.

Mr Alex Afful, the head teacher of the school, received the items on behalf of the pupils and expressed gratitude to the artiste and team for the donation.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

