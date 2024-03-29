Heritage Month should remind the youth of our rich culture- Mr Blebu 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), March 29, GNA- Mr Evans Blebu, an Assistant Director of the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly, has called on the people of Volta Region to revert to practicing their rich culture.

He said the youth have veered off the cultural practices that shaped their way of living in society and lifestyles in general.

Mr Blebu made the call at Akatsi No 1 Junior High School during the celebration of this year’s Municipal Heritage Month event.

He cautioned parents and guardians to desist from backing the wrongs of their children because of modernisation.

“We enjoyed our local cultural music such as Agbadza, Atsiagbekor, borborbor, Kinka, and others during our youthful days in the past but these practices are diminishing.”

Mr Blebu said culture “taught us great lessons, so the youth must not allow this new outside of the lifestyles to push them away from our tradition.”

He said government, traditional rulers, and leaders have been doing their best in that regard but there was more to be done to embrace the practices.

Mr Blebu also called on teachers to inculcate the habit of culture into the Ghanaian school-going child.

He commended the organisers of the event and called for a better celebration in subsequent years.

Torgbui Klu Awlegede lll, the Dufia of Tetemale who chaired the event on behalf of the Avenor Traditional Council, appealed to key stakeholders from the various sectors of development within the Municipality to make the area a centre of cultural excellence.

He said the annual event must be sustained and enhanced to guard the new generations.

The event was an initiative by the government of Ghana aimed at promoting locally made products as well as displaying the Ghanaian rich cultural heritage.

Heritage Month is observed in March every year, being Ghana’s independence month.

It is filled with tours, events, and activities highlighting Ghana’s rich heritage. The period is also sometimes referred to as ‘Ghana Month.’

It was launched earlier in Accra by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with an Accra-based Citi TV-Citi FM, targeted at showcasing the diverse cultures of the various regions.

It also included a food and music festival to promote the consumption of local food and music.

Traditional authorities, cultural troupes, artisans, students, and other groups and individuals were in attendance to witness the event which highlighted drumming and singing, rich Ghanaian dresses, and others.

This year’s theme was “Imagine Ghana; Discover the Unknown.”

