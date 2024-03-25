Headteacher enstooled Odikro of Abura Edumfa 

By Samuel Ackon, GNA

Abura Edumfa (C/R), March 25, GNA – A 52-year-old Headteacher of the Kwanyako Methodist Basic School has been enstooled as Odikro of Abura Edumfa in the Central Region at a colourful ceremony at the weekend.

Known in private life as Mr Solomon Joewell Gaisie, the Odikro now bears the stool name, ‘Nana Edumadze Kobina IX.’

The event was a spectacular cocktail of vibrant cultural display, musketry, music and symbolic regalia, which summed up into fitting testament of the rich heritage and tradition of the people of Abura Edumfa.

Nana Kobina expressed gratitude to the Almighty God and the people of Abura Edumfa for their support and assured them of a good stewardship as expected of him.

He called on all to unite, avoid backbiting and gossiping and support his well-intentioned initiatives for the development of the town.

One such initiative is a health care facility that would offer first hand treatment to the people.

In addition, once every month, a clean-up exercise would be organised to keep the community clean.

He assured the people of an all-inclusive type of rule, where he would accommodate the views and suggestions of his people to advance development in the area.

On education, he cautioned parents to enrol their children in school to secure their future for the development of the community and the nation.

The Odikro expressed appreciation to the kingmakers and the people of Edumfa for the confidence reposed in him and assured them of his determination to continue with the good works started by his predecessors.

