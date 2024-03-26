Hausa Koko is an essential food in Ramadan

By Zainab Abdul-Hamid

Tema, March 26, GNA – Selling of Hausa Koko, a nutritious millet porridge, has become a seasonal business for many Muslim women in Ghana during the annual holy month of Ramadan fast.

Hausa koko, which originated from the Hausa community of West Africa has become a very important beverage for majority of Muslims in Ghana during Ramadan as it is the first food they consume after fasting for over 12 hours.

Its preparation involves the soaking of millet for at least two days, milling it together with natural spices into a dough, after which it is mixed with water, sieve it, and leave overnight to settle and ferment.

To cook, the fermented water is drained and put on fire to boil, while the settled part is mixed with water and poured into the boiling water while stirring until it thickens into smooth porridge.

Hausa koko, which is believed to be nutritious due to the millet base is ttraditionally served hot and accompanied by bread, koose (beans cake) pinkaso, and kuli-kuli among others.

For many Muslims, the month of Ramadan is not only a time of spiritual reflection and devotion but also a period marked by communal gatherings.

During such gatherings, Hausa Koko plays a central role as it offers comfort and sustenance to those observing the fast.

Madam Asana Yussif, a Hausa koko seller at Ashaiman, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said she only sells the porridge during Ramadan due to its lucrativeness during the fasting period.

She mentioned while some consume it as it is, others preferred diluting theirs with water and ice cubes, while others also add groundnut and milk, for some, it is a replacement for their water.

Madam Aziza Mohammed, a koko seller, said selling the Hausa Koko is a daily business for her as she sells during and after Ramadan.

She revealed that she makes more sales during Ramadan compared to her normal selling days, adding that while she typically starts selling about 17:00 hours on her usual days, but during Ramadan, she begins the sales at 15:00 hours as customers buy it ahead of the time for the breaking of the fast.

“During Ramadan, sales increased as people purchase it in abundance, despite others sharing it for free,” she said.

Madam Fati Tahiru, a Hausa koko consumer, said she adheres to the Sunnah of breaking her fast with a date following the tradition of the prophet Mohammed, after which consumes Hausa Koko to keep her body warm.

“After having my Hausa Koko, I feel full enough to choose whether or not to eat anything else.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

