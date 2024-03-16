GNPC Foundation Commission’s sanitary facility at Bibiani market

By Alex Baah Boadi/Daniel Akwasi Nuako, GNA

Bibiani (WNR) March 16, GNA – The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, has handed over an ultra- modern sanitary facility to traders at the Bibiani market to improve upon sanitation there.

The facility comprised of water closet toilet for both male and females, bathrooms, urinals and mechanized borehole to provide water to the facility.

Speaking at the handing over of the facility at a short ceremony, Dr Dominic Eduah, Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, said the project was in response to a request made by the market women through the paramount chief of the Anwhiaso traditional council to improve sanitation in the area since the old toilet facility posed health risk to them and residents around.

He indicated that the facility would serve a good purpose and help improve sanitation in the area.

The Executive Director emphasized that the Foundation since 2017, had helped provide infrastructure especially in educational institutions across the country.

He mentioned the construction of a classroom block at the Asafo College of Health, lecture hall and administration block at the Bibiani College of Health Sciences, and a 24-seater sanitary facility with borehole at Queens Girls Senior High School (SHS).

Others were a dormitory block at Wiawso Senior High Technical School and a mechanized borehole at Sefwi-Bekwai SHS as some of the projects funded by GNPC in the Western North Region.

He pledged the Foundation’s readiness to support more infrastructure projects to improve upon the living conditions of the citizenry irrespective of location.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi, Paramount Chief, Anwhiaso traditional area, lauded the Foundation for the provision of the numerous projects dotted across the country.

He said the Bibiani market sanitary facility would not only benefit traders but people who resided around the market.

Some market women and shop owners around the area, told the Ghana News Agency that the facility would help improve upon sanitation and help reduce recorded cholera cases among residents in the area.

They lauded the GNPC Foundation for the facility, which had replaced the old facility that used to emit odour making it unbearable to stay in their shops previously.

GNA

