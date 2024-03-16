GEA, MasterCard Foundation takes BizBox project to Oti Region 

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R) March 16, GNA – The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) and the MasterCard Foundation have launched BizBox project in Oti Region to support young entrepreneurs in the region.

The project has five components made up of Youth skills development, Access to market, Access to start-up, Youth social network, Institutional Strengthening Policy and regulatory support.

The four-year innovation is a collaborative programme between the GEA and MasterCard Foundation to help to transform young people between the ages of 15 to 35-years, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), and majority women-owned or led businesses, into successful creative and innovative entrepreneurs.

Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the Executive Director of GEA, said the BizBox project was built on the successes of the Young Africa Works, which was implemented by the Agency from 2020 to 2022, and had provided work opportunities for approximately 94,000 youth across the country.

She said the nation’s youth were the leaders of change and innovation, with the determination to see things through.

She said the present situation called for smart and sustainable initiatives and policies that prioritised youth development and integration, with the Ghanaian government playing a crucial role in creating reliable employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for young people.

Mr Collins Kwamikorkor, the Oti Regional Director of GEA encouraged the youth to take advantage of the MasterCard Foundation and visit their respective Districts and Municipal Assemblies to register.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) he said their doors were always opened for young people entrepreneurs and those who had finished their apprenticeship and needed start-up capital.

Madam Christiana Kpatsa and some other beneficiaries of the GEA and MasterCard Foundation project, told the GNA that the project was a good intervention that would help the youth to create jobs and ensure sustainable livelihoods.

GNA

