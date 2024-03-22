Ga East Municipal Assembly inaugurates Abokobi Zonal Council

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, March 22, GNA – The Ga East Municipal Assembly, (GEMA) has inaugurated the Abokobi Zonal Council to help the Assembly achieve the collective development agenda of the Municipality.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the swearing-in of three zonal council Chairmen, including Mr Kenneth Nii Amon Anthony, Zonal Council Chairman, Mr Micheal Kobla Gelli, Chairman Development and Service Committee and Mr Samuel Amoabi, Finance and Administration Committee.

In all, 15 zonal council members were sworn in.

Madam Deborah Ampofo, Municipal Chief Executive, GEMA, said the zonal council forms part of the sub-structures of the Assembly. The Local Government Instrument 2010. L.I. 1967 spells out functions of the zonal council.

She appealed to the council members to put aside any partisan interest and work together as a team in realizing the common vision of making the council a viable partner in the development of their communities, not only for the Assembly, but for the nation as well.

“You are also required to team up and cooperate with the technocrats in order to achieve our collective vision and mandate of ensuring the overall development of the Municipality as stipulated in Section 12 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936)”, She stated.

The MCE assured the council that the Assembly would work effortlessly to ensure the timely release of funds to enable them to execute their programmes.

She said, as the general elections approached, the council members were duty-bound to uphold practices that would promote peace in the municipality and the nation.

“Let us care for each other and seek the interest of all to ensure that we forge a united front towards the speedy development of the zone and the Municipality in general.”

Mr Anthony, the newly elected chairman of Abokobi Zonal Council, said, he was fully aware of the responsibilities and the challenges that lay ahead of him, and was ready, together with his team to deliver on the mandate given them.

He urged members of the council to come together to work hard to promote development, foster community engagement and enhance the quality of life of all residents within Abokobi, and called for the support of residents to make their work successful.

Nii-Amarh Ashitey, Municipal Co-ordinating Director, highlighting some key functions of the members, said they were expected to assign duties in each area of authority and organize communal labour and voluntary work especially in respect of sanitation.

He said they were also responsible for educating people on their rights, privileges, obligations, responsibilities in consultation with the district branch of the National Commission for Civic Education.

