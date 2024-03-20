Fidelity Bank fosters knowledge exchange with Columbia Business School delegation 

Accra, March 20, GNA- Fidelity Bank Ghana, the nation’s largest privately owned bank, has hosted a delegation of 35 students and faculty from Columbia Business School, a world-renowned institution for business education.

The visit underlines the Bank’s commitment to knowledge sharing and industry collaboration, a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, said in Accra Wednesday.

The engagement, held at Fidelity Bank’s head office at Ridge Towers in Accra, served as a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and exploration of potential collaborations in driving financial inclusion.

It was also for fostering innovation and implementing effective growth strategies within the African market, specifically focusing on Ghana.

The students engaged in discussions with Fidelity Bank executives, gaining first-hand insights into the Bank’s operations, strategic vision, and steadfast commitment to financial inclusion and sustainability in Ghana.

Leaders from the Bank shared their experiences, including emerging trends and challenges in the financial landscape and the strides Fidelity Bank was making.

Managing Director Julian Opuni recounted the Bank’s transformation from a discount house in 1998 to a leading universal bank today.

He emphasised strategic expansion, including an international office in Malaysia, and its focus on digital banking for broader financial accessibility.

He inspired the students by urging them to embrace calculated risks.

He shared a personal anecdote about his own career shift to join a young, five-year-old Fidelity Bank in Ghana from the United Kingdom, highlighting the potential rewards of taking bold steps.

Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree, Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and CSR outlined Fidelity Bank’s comprehensive approach to sustainable development.

She addressed the social and environmental challenges and highlighted the Bank’s three-pillar strategy: Sustainable Finance, Sustainable Operations, and CSR.

The examples included the Fidelity Young Entrepreneur program and the Orange Impact initiative, which support education through financial and non-financial support.

Director of Retail, Thomas Ishmael Adjei, showcased Fidelity Bank’s innovative approach to financial inclusion.

He shared the success of the Smart Account, featuring simplified account opening and know-your-customer requirements, and the extensive agency network exceeding 9,000 agents.

This was making financial services readily accessible in remote areas.

Professor Stephan Meier, Chair of the Management Division, and James P. Gorman, Professor of Business at Columbia Business School, expressed their appreciation for Fidelity Bank’s ongoing commitment to providing students with first-hand knowledge of the Ghanaian financial sector.

This marks the third such visit, offering valuable insights into the unique realities of the Ghanaian market.

Professor Meier emphasised the importance of exposing students to diverse perspectives within the field of finance.

The delegation toured the various departments in the Bank, gaining a comprehensive understanding of Fidelity Bank’s operations and its steadfast commitment to financial inclusion.

The experience provided students with valuable insights into the unique realities of the Ghanaian market and equipped them with practical knowledge that can be applied in their future endeavours.

“The visit signifies a crucial step in fostering collaboration between academia and the financial industry,” the release said.

“This knowledge exchange equips future business leaders with valuable insights and paves the way for potential partnerships that can contribute to financial inclusion, innovation, and sustainable development in Ghana and beyond,” it said.

GNA

