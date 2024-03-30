FDA disposes of unwholesome baby diapers 

By Mercy Arthur, GNA

Ashiaman, March 30, GNA – The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has disposed of a 20-foot container of unwholesome baby diapers which were seized from the markets by shredding at a recycling plant at Ashaiman,

Mr Vigil Edward Prah-Ashun, the Director of Enforcement at the FDA, Head Office, told the Ghana News Agency that the Authority, together with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ghana Standards Authority, held a press conference to inform the public about some baby diapers that were prohibited.

He said the regulatory bodies gave the business entities importing those diapers some grace periods to regularise their activities from December 2023.

After the grace period, he said they started monitoring the markets to identify the unwholesome diapers and realised a lot of them were still on the market, hence the FDA seized and disposed of them to prevent any health implications.

“The health implications could be cancer of the testicles in the boy-child and infertility in the girl-child, among other health conditions,” he said.

“It is a core mandate of the FDA to protect public health and safety, which is the reason behind the move to seize and dispose of such products from the market.”

Mr Prah-Ashun[Text Wrapping Break]advised the public to avoid patronising unpackaged diapers that had been exposed to the weather and ensure proper disposal of used diapers to prevent insanitary conditions and the spread of diseases.

He urged the public to use the FDA’s complaint desks or send mail to the consumer complainant department whenever they wanted to make a complaint about a product.

GNA

