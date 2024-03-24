Environment and Agroforestry Foundation builds participants’ capacity in livelihood improvement project   

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA

Berekum (B/R), March 24, GNA – The Environment and Agroforestry Foundation (EAF), an environmental non-for-profit organisation in Sunyani, has organised a capacity building workshop for participants on its restoring farmland, riparian ecosystem, and livelihood improvement project in the Bono Region.

Held at Berekum in the Berekum East Municipality of the Bono Region, the programme also saw the launch of a six-year project, being funded by TerraFund for AFR100, an international funding consortium established in 2021, comprising the World Resources Institute, One Tree Planted, Realize Impact and Barka Fund.

It was attended by about 100 participants, including 70 participating farmers from four project beneficiary communities – Namasua, Oforikrom, Tainso and Berekum.

Other participants comprised representatives of the Forest Services Division (FSD) of the Forestry Commission (FC), the Berekum East Municipal Directorate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Municipal Assembly.

The traditional authorities of the four beneficiary communities, the leadership of Fulani herdsmen, media and Green Waterhut, an environmental and water conservation non-governmental organisation, headquartered in Sunyani, were all present as stakeholders.

Mrs Emma Baah Agyapong, the Founder/Director of EAF, in an overview, said the project was the Foundation’s contribution to achieving the Government’s commitment to restoring two million hectres of degraded farmlands.

It would also support the achievement of “Africa’s ambitious journey of restoring 100 million hectares of degraded farmlands by 2030,” she said.

Mrs Agyapong, who doubles as the project coordinator, said besides the restoration of degraded farmlands and its adjoining riparian forests sharing border with the Tain II Forest Reserve, it would improve the livelihoods of community members for sustainable forest management in the region.

As part of the project’s plan to use; “Participatory Rural Approach” to achieve the goals, the capacity of locals would be built to fully participate during the implementation and monitoring activities.

Mr Francis Brobbey, the Sunyani District Manager, Forest Services Division, assured of the Division’s support for the successful implementation of the project.

He said the Government’s commitment to restoring two million hectares of degraded forest and farmlands was a sole mandate of the Forestry Commission, and that if the EAF, through TerraFund, was helping to achieve that, it was vital for the FSD to fully support it to realise the set goals for the success of the Green Ghana Project.

Mr Hassan Sali, the Berekum East Director of MoFA, expressed the enthusiasm of the Ministry to collaborate in achieving the objectives of the project.

The MOFA had a target in climate smart agriculture and agroforestry and would support farmers to achieve the project’s target, he said.

Assistant Divisional Officer I Issahaku, the Berekum Municipal Deputy Commander of the GNFS, expressed worry over the number of fire incidents recorded in the municipality in 2023, saying as at mid-February 2024, bush fires had the highest percentage of fire incidents recorded.

He, however, pledged prompt response and support of the GNFS to fighting fires and related incidents in and around the project sites.

Mr Kofi Adjei, the Berekum East Municipal Chief Executive, commended the EAF and TerraFund for AFR100 for choosing the municipality for the project.

He lauded the traditional authorities of the project beneficiary communities for releasing vast tracts of land for its implementation.

