Driver in jail for stealing boss’ GHC162,500.00 clinical items 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, March 12, GNA – A driver, who stole GHC162,500.00 worth of clinical items belonging to his boss has been sentenced to four years imprisonment in hard labour by the Accra Circuit Court Four.

Solomon Kofi Addo Yeboah conspired with one Alhassan, who was also employed by their Pakistani boss and is currently on the run, to steal the items.

Yeboah simply admitted that he conspired with Alhassan, thus, he was sentenced to two years for conspiracy and four years for stealing but sentences are to run concurrently.

Police Inspector DaCosta Bobie Ansah told the Court presided over by Mrs Kizita Naa Koowaa Quarshie that Rab Naweiz Khan, the complainant is a Pakistani and a businessman residing at Tse Addo, La, a suburb of Accra.

He said Yeboah, the convict, also lived at Kasoa, as Alhassan, a cook to the complainant, is now at large.

Police Inspector Ansah said Yeboah and Alhassan worked in the complainant’s company that “deals in clinical equipment.”

He said on January 18, 2024, Yeboah and Alhassan did conspire to break into the complainant’s warehouse located at Tse-Addo and made away with 50 pieces of ultrasound paper notes, five pieces of Diathamy machine, four pieces of suction machine, two ultrasound printers and one computer.

The prosecution said the next day, the complainant lodged a report with the La Police, leading to the arrest of Yeboah whilst Alhassan bolted with the goods.

During the investigation, Police had information about where the items had been kept by Alhassan at Weija, the Court heard.

He said the Police proceeded to the said location to retrieve the items.

After investigation, Yeboah was charged with the offences and put before the Court as efforts were underway to arrest Alhassan, his accomplice, the Police said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

